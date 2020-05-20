By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

The Australian boxing community is in mourning with the passing of two-time world title challenger Hector Thompson (73-12-2, 20 KOs) at the age of 70. Thompson had suffered with poor health for several years.

He held the Australian and Commonwealth light welterweight crowns and defeated former world champions Pedro Adigue Jr and Alfonso Frazier. Thompson also defeated world-rated boxers Alfonso Hayman, Jimmy Heair, Johnny Gant, Carlos Jiminez, Josue Marquez, Gerardo Ferrat, Joe Tetteh, Lion Furuyama, Jeff Malcolm, Raul Montoya and Manny Santos in nationally televised bouts promoted by Reg Layton, who also trained and managed Thompson.

In 1970, Roko Spanja sadly passed away after suffering round ten stoppage by Thompson. In 1976, tragedy struck again when American Chuck Wilburn tragically passed away after suffering ten round stoppage by Thompson. In 1975 Antonio Cervantes stopped Thompson in seven rounds due to cut eye in a WBA light welterweight challenge in Panama.

In 1973, Roberto Duran stopped Thompson in round eight on a WBA lightweight world title challenge in Panama.

“Hector Thompson is one of Australian boxing’s true champions and a credit to the sport,” said Hall of Fame trainer Johnny Lewis. “I thought his body punching was the best of any Australian fighter that I have seen. All modern Australian fighters owe Hector a great deal, and should thank him for lifting the sport and carrying it through the doldrums.”

Hector Thompson was inducted into the Australian Boxing Hall of Fame in 2005.