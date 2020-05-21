The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame has announced the postponement of its 2020 induction weekend until the summer of 2021. The severity of the health crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic caused the President and CEO of Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame (NVBHOF) Michelle Corrales-Lewis to make the official announcement. The eighth annual weekend show had been scheduled for August 7 and 8 at the Red Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.

The 2020 Class of Inductees will be augmented by additional names comprising the 2021 Class, and both will be celebrated in the most spectacular event in NVBHOF’s history next summer.