WBO super bantamweight champion Emmanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete will headline in what is billed as the first boxing card to be held in Mexico since the pandemic. The fight is slated for June 6 without spectators in a ring installed at the studios of TV Azteca in Mexico City, following all safety protocols proposed by the medical staff of the World Boxing Council and the Boxing Commission of Mexico City as long as the health authorities approve the event.

Navarrete (31-1, 27 KOs) will face TBA in a none title fight at featherweight or above.

All boxers, cornermen and staff are undergoing testing and daily monitoring by doctors.