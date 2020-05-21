By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs, 48, claims that Hall of Famer Mike Tyson, 53, has agreed to clash with him in an exhibition bout. “I just talked to Mike Tyson, it’s going down, me and Mike. We’re going to make it happen, it’s official,” said Briggs on social media. “You’re going to see it happen. Brownsville versus Brownsville. Me and Tyson are going to lace up the gloves, we’re going to rumble, rumble in the jungle. We’re going to let our fists do the talking!”