Boxing will start to come back in the next few weeks, but in the meantime, we’re still stuck with replays. Tonight ESPN2 will air an encore presentation featuring some of boxing’s most debated decisions.

7PM Oscar De La Hoya vs. Félix Trinidad

8PM Oscar De La Hoya vs. Shane Mosley II

9PM Manny Pacquiao vs. Juan Manuel Márquez III

10PM Marvin Hagler vs. Sugar Ray Leonard

11PM Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. José Luis Castillo I

The first boxing pay-per-view telecast when the sweet science returns could be a lightweight showdown between Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez in September. According to ESPN, both camps want the fight even if there are no live spectators allowed.