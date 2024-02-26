February 26, 2024
Boxing Results

Heavyweight Nagle remains unbeaten

Heavyweight Kevin “Big Gulp” Nagle remained undefeated, improving his professional boxing record to 7-0, 7 KOs, as he headlined for the first time on last Saturday night in front of a packed house at cozy Bridgewater Veterans Club in Bridgewater, Massachusetts. Nagle immediately established his strength advantage, using his 287½ pound frame to punish his opponent Alfred “Concho” Trevino (9-11-1, 1 KO), right from the opening bell. Trevino hit the canvas in the first round from a powerful right to the body and Nagle closed the show in the second round, stopping Trevino with a pair of right-handed punches that both landed on the button.

In the co-feature, light heavyweight Anthony Andreozzi (5-3, 2 KOs) stopped Igor Pessoa (0-8) in round two. Also, super middleweight Greg Bono (2-1-1, 2 KOs) won a four-rounder against Bruno Dias (1-13-1, 0 KOs),  middleweight Ryan Clark (4-5, 2 KOs) topped Jay Gregory (0-10-1) over four, middleweight Ricky Ford (5-1-2, 3 KOs) halted Erick Alves (0-2) in round two, and welterweight Joe Bush (2-0, 2 KOs) stopped Rakim Johnson (7-23-1, 5 KOs) in round three.

Faust, Shevadzutskyi win comeback fights
Freitas annihilates bodybuilder

