February 26, 2024
Boxing Results

Faust, Shevadzutskyi win comeback fights

Heavyweights Victor Faust and Igor Shevadzutskyi both scored early victories on Sunday at the Black Wolves Fight Club in Wiesbaden, Germany.

After a long break due to a back injury, Faust (12-1, 8 KOs) scored a fourth-round TKO against Marcos Antonio Aumada (25-13, 20 KOs). Faust dropped Aumada in round two and finished him in round four. Faust was coming off his first loss against WBA #6 Lenier Pero 12 months ago.

Faustwins
Photo: Marco Baumann

In the co-feature, heavyweight Igor Shevadzutskyi (11-1, 9 KOs) pounded on previously unbeaten Edonis Berisha (7-1, 6 KOs) for three rounds and the bout was stopped at the beginning of round four. Shevadzutskyi was returning after his defeat against WBA #1-rated Martin Bakole in April 2023.
Shevadzutskyiwins
Photo: Marco Baumann

Boxing Buzz
Heavyweight Nagle remains unbeaten

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>