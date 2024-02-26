Heavyweights Victor Faust and Igor Shevadzutskyi both scored early victories on Sunday at the Black Wolves Fight Club in Wiesbaden, Germany.

After a long break due to a back injury, Faust (12-1, 8 KOs) scored a fourth-round TKO against Marcos Antonio Aumada (25-13, 20 KOs). Faust dropped Aumada in round two and finished him in round four. Faust was coming off his first loss against WBA #6 Lenier Pero 12 months ago.



In the co-feature, heavyweight Igor Shevadzutskyi (11-1, 9 KOs) pounded on previously unbeaten Edonis Berisha (7-1, 6 KOs) for three rounds and the bout was stopped at the beginning of round four. Shevadzutskyi was returning after his defeat against WBA #1-rated Martin Bakole in April 2023.

