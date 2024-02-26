Things have reportedly blown up between undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and PBC and Canelo may be bolting back to Matchroom with Edgar Berlanga and Jaime Munguia fights possibly on the horizon.
If Canelo is gone, it looks like WBA lightweight champion Tank Davis will defend against Frank Martin in the PBC PPV following their March 30 show.
canelo, the “scavenger/ vulture”, is just looking for the easiest prey [ berlnaga ] he can “feed on ” to avoid mungia /benavidez . In sept. he will find a way to avoid mungia too on dazn. He is a shame to boxing and mexico .
No mames wey… speak for yourself.
Please get an education and learn about boxing.
Supposedly he just really wants to Jermall Charlo. Good for them if they let him walk instead of holding a fight absolutely no one wants to see.
Something seemed to be up when they just were not making a Canelo announcement. I started to think….man….are they waiting on the Berlanga fight? I am thinking more and more that maybe it. Does Berlanga deserve it more then Charlo….imo…no. But because of his Puerto Rican heritage and box office appeal…will it be a bigger draw?……Yeah…probably. To be honest…I think Charlo could beat Berlanga coming off of a drug bender with a 3 to 4 week training camp. But that is not how this works. Heck if Canelo fought Oscar it would probably draw better then Charlo. Munguia is a better choice then Berlanga…but I think Canelo will go back to Hearn rather then Oscar. If Berlanga is reasonable I think he is winning the Canelo sweepstakes. I have a friend who does not like it…but I think that is the way it is leaning right now. Time will tell.
Davis vs Martin is a decent fight.
PBC cant get Amazon to put up Canelos ridiculous guarantees. Let Dazn do it. Their stupid enough to pay it and lose their ass.
It appears Canelo is pouting similar to when he was pressured to fight GGG. He CLEARLY wants nothing to do with Benavidez or a challenge at this point in his career. He wanted the lesser Charlo in a predictable fight but it doesn’t seem like it will materialize. As a Canelo fan he’s clearly looking for easy prey. In that case, he might as well fight me in May or September. I wouldn’t mind getting a piece of the Canelo sweepstakes.
Hawnjay…at this point in Canelo’s career…I would not want Benavidez either….Canelo has made money…why not take a few decent fights and then retire….of course that is not what the public wants..
Why not? Because he’s holding up the division. He was given opportunity to elevate himself by a 36 year old Floyd who was given opportunity by 154lbs champion Oscar. Canelo is only 33 and Benavidez is the fight the public has been asking for. He’s literally blocking a well deserving fighter the opportunity with this he doesn’t fight other Mexicans crap. When is that ever acceptable? Again I’m a Canelo fan but I hold him accountable, what a concept. If he has nothing else to prove then retire and make millions doing exhibitions.
Canelo would knock out Berlanga and school Munguia. THAT IS A FACT!!!!
Please learn the difference between predictions and facts. I agree with your picks but they are NOT facts.
— Beginning of the end of PBC and Haymon in Boxing?
Haymon was supposed to be able to deliver PBC’s stable.
Manny signed with PBC to secure what turned out to be the futile Floyd rematch. Manny instead got the Broner, Thurman, and Ugas fights and retired as Canelo is likely looking to do after 2024. It’s very difficult to make boxing fights these days.
Canelo was saying in his last fight that he was the best Canelo ever after training. If so, fight Benavidez now while he is still on top of it. If not, he would be better of retiring than having fights people dont want to see because his fan base wont be happy.
Where is Waddell & Reed when we need them?
I don’t blame Canelo, easy fights = easy money.
Now, we the fans can say,
Easy fights = no money