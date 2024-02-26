Undefeated WBA regular super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. (10-0, 9 KOs) has declared that 168ln contender Edgar Berlanga is nowhere near his level and that he would dispatch him in just one round if given the chance. Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) is currently one of the frontrunners on the shortlist of Canelo Alvarez.
“Berlanga is simply not on my level,” said Morrell Jr. “I’ve watched his fights, and I see nothing that worries me. Berlanga sucks and I would destroy him. If we ever step into the ring together, I’ll knock him out in one round, guaranteed. I’m here to prove that I’m the best. Whether it’s Berlanga, or anyone else, I’ll be ready to step into the ring and show the world what I’m made of. I’m the best fighter in the super middleweight division, and soon everyone will know that.”
Like i said before (and my comment was deleted) PR and Cubans have big mouths.
I really don’t understand how Berlanga beats an Irishman no one has ever of heard and that warrants a shot against Canelo. I would prefer Morrell fight Canelo
Boxing is a business disguised as a sport. Berlanga brings fans. Fans buy tickets and PPV. PPV and ticket revenue makes more money for the promoters and fighters.
Even if Morrell is correct, it doesn’t matter.
Morell will bury berlanga in 5 rounds so, he should stay away! Rather take a major beating against canelo and making his biggest check in his career while at it than, to get brutalized by morell for a fraction of a canelo beating!
Morell is right but, unfortunately morell, lara. rigondaux and bobo andrade, just to name a few fighters, are and were good tecnical fighters but unfortunqtely, they are high risk low gain fighters that have been avoided and mostly don’t draw much interest, much less ppv sells unless they’re in the undercard of the top dogs!
That’s why now canelo goes against Munguía instead charlo
Pbc thought charlo won’t sell tickets
Two hype jobs in Morrell Jr and Berlanga fighting to be the No1 Hype, Id watch that.
Morrel is too much for berlanga
Berlanga has a much better publicist than Morrell, whom not a lot of people are familiar with. Hate to sound funny, but if Morrell had Jake Paul as his promoter, he’d be either a household name and/or a very wealthy man!
HE’s RIGHT!!!!
Morrell is right on this! Berlanga is basic and not special anywhere, easy work!
I find all this trash talk boring usually, but I have to admit how blunt he put it made me laugh
Ceviche, so every PR and Cuban has a big mouth? Wow. Trump has a big mouth and he’s neither PR or Cuban.
Just shut up and make the fight. Morrell has fought lesser fighters than Berlanga. This would show who is actually a contender and who is a pretender.