Undefeated WBA regular super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. (10-0, 9 KOs) has declared that 168ln contender Edgar Berlanga is nowhere near his level and that he would dispatch him in just one round if given the chance. Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) is currently one of the frontrunners on the shortlist of Canelo Alvarez.

“Berlanga is simply not on my level,” said Morrell Jr. “I’ve watched his fights, and I see nothing that worries me. Berlanga sucks and I would destroy him. If we ever step into the ring together, I’ll knock him out in one round, guaranteed. I’m here to prove that I’m the best. Whether it’s Berlanga, or anyone else, I’ll be ready to step into the ring and show the world what I’m made of. I’m the best fighter in the super middleweight division, and soon everyone will know that.”