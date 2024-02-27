By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with Jose Benavidez Sr, father and trainer to Jose Benavidez Jr and the “Mexican Monster” David Benavidez. Benavidez Sr talked about David being nixed out of the Canelo 168lb sweepstakes with Canelo leaving the PBC to head back to DAZN where he reportedly will face Jaime Mungia and Edgar Berlanga in May and September. Benavidez Sr also shared his thoughts on David’s next fight at 175lbs vs former champ Oleksandr Gvozdyk with the potential to face the winner of Bivol-Beterbiev and much more in this exclusive interview.