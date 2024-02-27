By Joe Koizumi

The Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) announced yesterday (Monday) that it had the suspension of Mexican Luis Nery’s license withdrawn and would allow him to fight “Monster” Naoya Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs) with the undisputed four belts on the line. The JBC had indefinitely suspended Nery because the Mexican failed to make weight by no less than three pounds in his rematch with former champ Shinsuke Yamanaka in March 2018. In Japan it is very strict to observe the contract weight especially in world title bouts, so the offenders against the weight system should be severely punished here.

The WBC has already authorized Nery (35-1, 27 KOs) as the mandatory challenger to Inoue, and will force Nery to officially check weight 30 days, 15 days and 7 days before the title bout. The WBC also promises to have VADA make an unannounced inspection anytime prior to the contest.

Now the obstacle to realize the highly anticipated encounter of Inoue and Nery has been removed to have the superfight announced soon.

