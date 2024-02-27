By Joe Koizumi
The Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) announced yesterday (Monday) that it had the suspension of Mexican Luis Nery’s license withdrawn and would allow him to fight “Monster” Naoya Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs) with the undisputed four belts on the line. The JBC had indefinitely suspended Nery because the Mexican failed to make weight by no less than three pounds in his rematch with former champ Shinsuke Yamanaka in March 2018. In Japan it is very strict to observe the contract weight especially in world title bouts, so the offenders against the weight system should be severely punished here.
The WBC has already authorized Nery (35-1, 27 KOs) as the mandatory challenger to Inoue, and will force Nery to officially check weight 30 days, 15 days and 7 days before the title bout. The WBC also promises to have VADA make an unannounced inspection anytime prior to the contest.
Now the obstacle to realize the highly anticipated encounter of Inoue and Nery has been removed to have the superfight announced soon.
3 year ban for not making weight by 3 lbs. glad to see it’s taken seriously. Maybe greater financial penalties should be imposed if not a suspension. Glad to see it lifted for this fight though. Should be fun while it lasts. Nery stopped by the much bigger Figueroa. Got a feeling the monster stops him as well
Nery is a tough and rough competitor who also has good boxing skills but can be hit, Inoue will find him after putting on a boxing clinic, i feel around about the 7th rd. Inoue will find a home for that left hook to the body.
Yea but nery was stopped by left hook of Figueroa
If he misses weight THIS time they’d probably throw him in jail.
My goodness the JBC does not mess around!! Heck, if we had a National Commission in the US that wasn’t corrupt, boxing would be in better hands!
Or maybe the Japan authorities will make him disappear for good.
I look forward to this fight.
Nery pxssed off JBC for not making weight and now they’re lifting the ban so that Inoue put the nail on the coffin on dishing out the discipline.
Hard hard hard task for luis nery , nery is a great fighter but the monster inoue is almost unbeatable in Japan. Actually Luis nery won the fight of the year 2023 I didn’t expect that.
As for right now I pick Inoue by unanimous decision
I think this fight will leave nery very very worn out
It could be the last good fight of pantera nery
Hopefully Nery will make weight.
I haven’t noticed any vulnerability on Inoue.
Luis has, and his worst enemy is himself.
Could be better than Nonito vs Inoue I
Ohhhh noooo! Nery is going to get brutalized and retired by the monster in japan……this japanese dude is no joke! I hope nery comes out uninjured if the fight happens!
Watch Nery miss weight for this weight too…
The Japanese commission would have kept Nery him suspended if they weren’t so confident in Monster obliterating him.
Easy win for the Monster
Should be fun until Inoue knocks him out.