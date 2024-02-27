|March 2
DAZN
Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland
(cruiserweight)
Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Minke
(WBA/IBF/WBO female featherweight titles)
|March 2
ESPN
Otabek Kholmatov vs. Raymond Ford
(WBA featherweight title)
Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Reiya Abe
(IBF featherweight title)
|March 8
DAZN PPV
Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou
(heavyweight)
Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker
(WBO interim heavyweight title)
Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball
(WBC featherweight title)
|March 15
UFC Fightpass
Callum Walsh vs. Dauren Yeleussinov
(junior middleweight)
|March 23
DAZN
Dalton Smith vs. Jose Zepeda
(junior welterweight)
|March 29
ESPN+
Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson
(junior lightweight)
|March 30
Amazon's Prime PPV
Tim Tszyu vs. Keith Thurman
(junior middleweight)
Rolando Romero vs. Isaac Cruz
(WBA super lightweight title)
Erislandy Lara vs. Michael Zerafa
(WBA middleweight title)
Sebastian Fundora vs. Serhii Bohachuk
(WBC super welterweight title)
|March 31
Peacock
Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke
(heavyweight)
|April 6
DAZN
Richardson Hitchins vs. Gustavo Lemos
(super lightweight)
|April 13
DAZN
Jordan Gill vs. Zelpha Barrett
(super featherweight)
|April 13
ESPN
Jared Anderson vs. Ryad Merhy
(heavyweight)
|April 20
PPV
Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia
(WBC super lightweight title)
|April 27
DAZN
Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall
(super lightweight)
|April 27
DAZN
Ja'Rico O'Quinn vs. Peter McGrail
(super bantamweight)
|May 4
PPV
Canelo Alvarez vs. TBA
(undisputed 168lb title)
|May 6
ESPN
Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery
(undisputed 122lb title)
|May 11
ESPN
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos
(IBF lightweight title)
|May 18
DAZN PPV
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk
(undisputed heavyweight title)
|June 1
TBA
Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev
(undisputed light heavyweight title)
Let’s go Ryan !!!
If you lose you gotta say good bye to your career
If you win you will recuperate lot of reputation
This is one of my top 10 fights I want to see in 2024
I can’t wait for this fight !!!!
They both young and skillful boxers
Casino has Haney 5-1 over Ryan
For me they are 50/50 it’s matter of who will do the mistake and who will capitalize it
Haney better not underestimate Garcia.
Garcia will bring height, range, speed, pressure and pop. Garcia has to keep his chin tucked and make sure his hands are up to protect his chin. I believe smart pressure is the key for Garcia.
Fans, this is going to be a tough fight, and I am still thinking about a winner. Hard to overcome the fact that Haney has more pop in his punches now, and at some point, Garcia will forget to protect his chin (while on offense).
I am leaning towards Haney because Garcia may not properly protect his chin for 12 rounds, but I still have time to think on it.
Has all the ingredients for a snoozefest. Haney running all night and Ryan unable to cut the ring chasing him while getting popped here and there to lose by points.
very good fight . ryan has a punchers chance with that left hook but needs to set it up , “disguise it “, and not only rely on that. he has a good fight hand too. haney has tremendous skills and ring i.q. . congrats to both for taking the fight .
The “face/ farce ” of boxing could learn something from these two fighters..
There have been some altercation between them, hopefully they won’t ruin their shellac manicure in those incidents
Haney didn’t run against Prograis, so why would he run against Ryan “Chin-In-The-Air” Garcia. Haney might be pound for pound top 5 in the world right now. He looked that good his last fight at the new weight.