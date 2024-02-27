February 27, 2024
  • Let’s go Ryan !!!
    If you lose you gotta say good bye to your career
    If you win you will recuperate lot of reputation

  • They both young and skillful boxers
    Casino has Haney 5-1 over Ryan
    For me they are 50/50 it’s matter of who will do the mistake and who will capitalize it

  • Haney better not underestimate Garcia.

    Garcia will bring height, range, speed, pressure and pop. Garcia has to keep his chin tucked and make sure his hands are up to protect his chin. I believe smart pressure is the key for Garcia.

    Fans, this is going to be a tough fight, and I am still thinking about a winner. Hard to overcome the fact that Haney has more pop in his punches now, and at some point, Garcia will forget to protect his chin (while on offense).

    I am leaning towards Haney because Garcia may not properly protect his chin for 12 rounds, but I still have time to think on it.

  • Has all the ingredients for a snoozefest. Haney running all night and Ryan unable to cut the ring chasing him while getting popped here and there to lose by points.

  • very good fight . ryan has a punchers chance with that left hook but needs to set it up , “disguise it “, and not only rely on that. he has a good fight hand too. haney has tremendous skills and ring i.q. . congrats to both for taking the fight .
    The “face/ farce ” of boxing could learn something from these two fighters..

  • There have been some altercation between them, hopefully they won’t ruin their shellac manicure in those incidents

  • Haney didn’t run against Prograis, so why would he run against Ryan “Chin-In-The-Air” Garcia. Haney might be pound for pound top 5 in the world right now. He looked that good his last fight at the new weight.

