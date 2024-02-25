48-year-old former world champion Acelino “PoPo” Freitas (41-2, 34 KOs), sporting corn rows, returned to the ring Saturday night to demolish 198lb bodybuilder Kleber Bambam in about one minute at the Vibra Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Freitas dropped Bambam with a left hook in the first 15 seconds, then finished him with a barrage of punches including a brutal rabbit punch when Bambam turned his back. Freitas and Bambam used to be friends, but they had a falling out leading to this grudge match.

