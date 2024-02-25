By Joe Koizumi

Photo by Naoki Fukuda

We yesterday watched all the three Japanese contestants victorious in the world title tripleheader in Tokyo, Japan. It’s time to count and confirm our world titleholders so far. Let’s get it on.

Undisputed 122 Naoya Inoue 26-0, 23 KOs

WBA 118 Takuma Inoue 19-1, 5 KOs

WBO 118 Junto Nakatani 27-0, 20 KOs

WBA 115 Kazuto Ioka 31-2-1, 16 KOs

WBO 115 Kosei Tanaka 20-1, 11 KOs

WBA 112 Seigo Yuri Akui 19-2-1, 11 KOs

WBC, WBA 108 Kenshiro Teraji 23-1, 14 KOs

WBC 105 Yudai Shigeoka 8-0, 5 KOs

IBF 105 Ginjiro Shigeoka 10-0, 8 KOs

There are nine world champs. This reporter remembers the day of more than ten world titleholders here, and if we call that good old days the golden age of boxing in Japan, the current state of only nine titlists is still developing to expect a brighter future. We should be humble and should not be overconfident over the current situation since we may see hungry challengers all over the world. We should cultivate more and more young aspirants for fame and fortune with more efforts since boxing is technically changing day after day. The golden age of boxing in Japan is yet to come.