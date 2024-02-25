Unbeaten Josue Francisco Aguero (11-0, 6 KOs) of Argentina demolished Francisco Javier Lucero (16-5-4, 12 KOs) of Mexico in round one Saturday night at the Casino Buenos Aires in Buenos Aires, Distrito Federal, Argentina. Midway through round one, Aguero caught Lucero with a quick left hook to the chin that sent Lucero hard to the canvas. Lucero beat the count but Aguero immediately overwhelmed him with a high volume of punches against the ropes prompting the referee to stop the bout. Aguero retained his WBA Fedelatin Super Featherweight title. The official time of the stoppage was 1:16.
