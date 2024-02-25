By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

“Monster” Inoue’s brother WBA bantamweight champ Takuma Inoue (19-1, 5 KOs), 117.75, impressively kept his belt as he beautifully scored a one-punch knockout over ex-IBF junior bantam ruler Jerwin Ancajas (34-4-2, 23 KOs), 117.75, at 0:44 of the ninth round on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan.

It was Takuma’s best performance as he displayed his hand speed, quick reflexes and determination in infighting and stunned the crowd by an unexpected knockout victory. We knew Ancajas as a dangerous southpaw puncher, but Takuma dared to mix it up in the close quarter and dominated the processing with his faster hands.

As the contest progressed, it became Takuma’s fight, whipping the Filipino veteran with good left hooks to the face and solid body shots to weaken and slow him down. It was early in round nine that Takuma boldly mixed it up and landed a vicious right uppercut to the midsection. Ancajas, 32, knelt down in pain to be unable to beat the count.

Mark Nelson (US) tolled the fatal ten to declare a fine knockout of the champion Takuma. His brother Naoya, two years his senior at 30, quickly climbed up to the ring and celebrated his brother’s spectacular knockout.

The judges had Takuma leading on points before the trick happened—Luigi Boscarelli (Italy) and Byun-Mo Kim (Korea) both 78-74, Alex Levin (US) 77-75, all in favor of the Japanese speedster.

Takuma jubilantly said, “I’m happy to be able to beat the strongest opposition I have ever faced. I wished to show that I’ve changed to be stronger, and feel good that I proved that.”

The dejected Ancajas said, “It was a perfect solar plexus shot. First time I got hit at the vulnerable spot. That’s it.”

For Takuma, fortunate is he has a great elder brother in “Monster” Naoya who gives him an invaluable influence but unfortunate is he is destined to be always compared with him. People all know Naoya is an exceptionally talented boxer, but don’t know well Takuma is also a good speedster with good heart. This night Takuma greatly raised his stock among Japanese fight fans.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

