Unbeaten heavyweight Jared “Big Baby” Anderson (4-0, 4 KOs) was supposed to be fighting on tonight’s ESPN boxing telecast. However, Anderson’s fight has been pushed back to July 21. “Not what I wanted to hear but we are not cancelled and that’s what matters. The fight will go on. Stay tuned and supporting,” wrote Anderson on social media.

Former heavyweight title challenger Carlos Takam was originally slated to fight Oscar Rivas on a Top Rank show, but when Rivas pulled out with an injury, Takam remained in fighting shape. Then Jerrell “Big Baby” Miller failed his drug test and Takam took tonight’s fight against Jerry Forrest on just under 12 days’ notice.

WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte and his long time trainer Mark Tibbs have parted ways. Whyte is training for his August 22 fight against Alexander Povetkin in Portugal and Tibbs chose to remain in the U.K.