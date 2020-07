Weights from Las Vegas

Carlos Takam 245.7 vs. Jerry Forrest 225.6

Carlos Castro 123.8 vs. Cesar Juarez 124.4

Joshafat Ortiz 130.8 vs. Joshua Orta 132.7

Fred Wilson Jr. 159 vs. Donte Stubbs 159.5

Peter Cortez 147.5 vs. Corey Champion 147.6 Venue: “The Bubble” MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN

