Former heavyweight title challenger Carlos Takam (38-5-1, 28 KOs) returns in the ESPN main event Thursday night against Jerry Forrest (26-3, 20 KOs) inside “The Bubble” at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Takam stepped in on late notice after Jerrell “Big Baby” Miller failed a random drug test and was suspended.

Forrest isn’t in awe of Takam’s credentials. “I respect Carlos Takam as a man, but I will have to hurt him and do what I have to do to win,” Forrest said. “This is an amazing opportunity for me to fight on ESPN. I feel I’ve earned it, and I’m more than ready. The change in opponent was of no huge concern. Though Takam has been more active and is in better shape, he and Jarrell Miller have a similar style, so I didn’t have to change much in training camp.”

The 39-year-old Takam is a slight -155 betting favorite. Backers of Forrest, 32, can get +135.