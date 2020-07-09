July 9, 2020
Dubois, Joyce return against separate foes

Unbeaten heavyweights Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois (14-0, 13 KOs) and “The Juggernaut” Joe Joyce (10-0, 9 KOs) were supposed to meet earlier this year before the Corona pandemic threw a wrench into things. Now Joyce will meet Michael Wallisch (20-3, 13KOs) on July 25 and Dubois will face Erik Pfeifer (7-0, 5 KOs) on August 29. If both are victorious they are slated to collide on October 24th.

On Thursday, Queensberry Promotions announce full details of their first five shows, all taking place behind-closed-doors at BT Sport Studios.

The action kicks off this Friday night with a super bantamweight clash between Brad Foster (12-0-2, 5KO’) and James Beech Jr (12-0, 2KOs).

After the July 25 Joyce-Wallisch card, the July 31 event features light heavyweight Lyndon Arthur (16-0, 12KOs) vs. Dec Spelman (16-3, 8KOs) for the Commonwealth belt.

August 20 will feature super featherweight Archie Sharp (18-0, 9KOs) against Jeff Ofori (10-2-1, 3KOs).

On the August 29 Dubois-Pfeifer undercard, IBF super flyweight champion Sunny Edwards (14-0, 4 KOs) defends against Thomas Essomba (10-5, 4KO’s).

Fans to be admitted to German boxing event
