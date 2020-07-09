1,000 tickets have been made available for the July 18 open-air show on the floating stage at Elbauenpark in Magdeburg, Germany. This will be the first major European card with spectators.

“Our summer open-air boxing event can now take place with an audience,” announced SES promoter Ulf Steinforth. “Our submitted and now adapted concept, which takes into account the necessary hygiene, safety and threat aspects, has given us the exception permit from the Magdeburg Health Office.

“Our “Task Force Team” developed a convincing concept for this and so we can plan for July 18 with up to 1,000 spectators. The ticketing is now activated to see our two top heavyweights Agit Kabayel, who has had a tough year without competition, and our young heavyweight hope Peter Kadiru.

“We now have no ‘ghost fights.’ Our European champion Nina Meinke can also look forward to her comeback after a long ‘forced break’ with the audience. I now hope for very exciting fights and a great boxing evening. Boxing is making headway here too!”

MDR will broadcast in Germany, with ESPN+ airing the event in the U.S.