Wednesday’s ProBox TV card will now stream five fights, four of which feature undefeated boxers taking their biggest steps up in competition. The fifth is middleweight Derek Cintron making his pro debut against Dario Guerrero (1-2), a Harvard graduate that received a scholarship via their Undocumented Immigrant/Dreamers program. The event takes place Wednesday at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida, and will be streamed live on ProBoxTV.com and the ProBox app.

Guererro’s story is interesting. “I am a Harvard graduate,” he said. “I studied filmmaking. I was undocumented so Harvard was the only one to give me a (dreamer) scholarship. My mom got cancer, so I left college for a year, after my freshman year, and took a camera home to document her story then it became my thesis. It’s called ROCIO – you can Google it if you want to see it. I never boxed until I got to Harvard. For this fight I know I have had to prepare to my utmost. I watched his amateur fights. He is fast and has some power, so my objective is to box.”