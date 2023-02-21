By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with Amer Abdallah, the new Head of Boxing for Skill Challenge Entertainment, as he orchestrated the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury clash this Sunday, February 26 in Saudi Arabia, where Paul will fight a “real boxer” for the first time. Abdallah talks about the fight and the co-main where his fighter, former world champ at super middleweight and light heavyweight, Badou Jack, seeks a world title at cruiserweight vs. Illunga Junior Makabu.

Skill Challenge Entertainment was founded by His Highness Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who has been responsible for the biggest fights out of the Middle East, primarily out of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia including Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz II and most recently Oleksander Usyk vs Anthony Joshua II. An announcement is coming in the next week about their strategy to bring some of boxing’s biggest fights to the region.

