Hard-hitting KO artist Subriel Matías plans to defeat unbeaten Jeremias Ponce for the vacant IBF junior welterweight world title this Saturday on SHOWTIME from The Armory in Minneapolis, then take on WBC champion Regis Prograis.

“Ponce is tough and he possesses a unique style,” said Matías. “I would compare him to Marcos Maidana, who’s shocked the boxing world plenty of times. I don’t see a lot of people similar to him in boxing nowadays. Ponce is a great fighter, and I respect both him and Argentina. But my goal is to not let this fight go the distance.

“When I finish this fight with my arm raised high I’ll have only one name in mind: Regis Prograis,” added Matías. “Prograis thinks that he’s the only character in boxing, and I respect him a lot. But I want to show him that there are people in this world that can be even crazier than he is.”