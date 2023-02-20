February 20, 2023
Boxing News

FIGHT WEEK

Get ready for five straight nights of boxing action this week.

WEDNESDAY
Boxing returns on ProBoxTV.com and the ProBox app with unbeaten super middleweight Richard Vansiclen (13-0, 6 KOs) against Manuel “El Meno” Gallegos (20-1, 16 KOs) in a ten-rounder from the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

THURSDAY
DAZN has popular super flyweight John “Scrappy” Ramirez (10-0, 8 KOs) versus Luis “Callado” Padilla (15-3-2, 2 KOs) from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

FRIDAY
In a $19.99 bxngtv.com pay-per-view, 42-year-old former world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux (20-3, 13 KOs) returns against the dreaded TBA from Hialeah Park Racing & Casino in Hialeah, Florida.

SATURDAY
Showtime presents KO artist Subriel Matías (18-1, 18 KOs) against unbeaten Jeremias Ponce (30-0, 20 KOs) for the vacant IBF 140-pound world title from the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Good fight here.

SUNDAY
In a $49.99 ESPN+ PPV, Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) against Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, with a WBC cruiserweight rating for Paul if he defeats Tyson Fury’s brother. Also, WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu (29-2 25 KOs) defends his world title against Badou Jack (27-3-3, 16 KOs). Will the Makabu-Jack winner get a big payday against Jake Paul next?

Matías targets Prograis after Ponce
Boxing back in Jersey City March 4

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >