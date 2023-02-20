Get ready for five straight nights of boxing action this week.

WEDNESDAY

Boxing returns on ProBoxTV.com and the ProBox app with unbeaten super middleweight Richard Vansiclen (13-0, 6 KOs) against Manuel “El Meno” Gallegos (20-1, 16 KOs) in a ten-rounder from the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

THURSDAY

DAZN has popular super flyweight John “Scrappy” Ramirez (10-0, 8 KOs) versus Luis “Callado” Padilla (15-3-2, 2 KOs) from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

FRIDAY

In a $19.99 bxngtv.com pay-per-view, 42-year-old former world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux (20-3, 13 KOs) returns against the dreaded TBA from Hialeah Park Racing & Casino in Hialeah, Florida.

SATURDAY

Showtime presents KO artist Subriel Matías (18-1, 18 KOs) against unbeaten Jeremias Ponce (30-0, 20 KOs) for the vacant IBF 140-pound world title from the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Good fight here.

SUNDAY

In a $49.99 ESPN+ PPV, Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) against Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, with a WBC cruiserweight rating for Paul if he defeats Tyson Fury’s brother. Also, WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu (29-2 25 KOs) defends his world title against Badou Jack (27-3-3, 16 KOs). Will the Makabu-Jack winner get a big payday against Jake Paul next?