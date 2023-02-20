Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing will present a boxing card at the White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey. In the main event, undefeated super welterweight Jahyae “Golden Child” Brown (12-0, 9 KOs) against Denis “Billabong” Okoth (4-5-1 2 KOs) in an eight-rounder. Okoth previously upset two Star Boxing prospects. Can he do it again?

Included on the undercard are undefeated super bantamweight Rajon “Picasso” Chance (7-0-1 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder, welterweight Ryan “The Silent Assassin” O’Rourke (9-0, 2 KOs) against Dashaun “Too Sweet” Johns (4-2, 3 KOs) over eight rounds, undefeated super middleweight Harley “Heavy Hands” Burke (7-0, 6 KOs) against Joseph Aguilar (4-1-1, 2 KOs) in a six round bout, heavyweight Norman Neely (13-1 8 KO’S) vs. TBA in an eight-rounder, super middleweight Quaseem Carter (4-1, 3 KOs) against Vitaliy Lozovskiy (1-1) in a six rounder, and light heavyweight Louis “Il Martello” Maietta (1-3-1) against Levan Lutsupidle (pro debut) in a four round affair.