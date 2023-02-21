By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (22-0, 17 KOs) is having a shoulder operation soon and will be finalizing details of his first world title defense against the IBF mandatory contender Mateusz Masternak (47-5, 31 KOs).

“We have finally pinpointed the problem and now have another surgery to get done,” Opetaia told the Samoan Global News. “It’s very frustrating to be held back by these small things we can’t control but I will be back better and stronger and I will be coming to collect the rest of my belts!!”

Opetaia should be defending the IBF cruiserweight title in June in Australia or the UK.

“He’s had issues in that left shoulder, had no strength there. So after [surgery] he should be fine and fighting in June,” said Mick Francis manager of Opetaia

Masternak defeated another Australian Jason Whateley in 2022 to become the IBF mandatory contender.