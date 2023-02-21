By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #4 super welterweight Tony Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) is worried that WBO #1, WBC #1 super welterweight Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) could pull out of their bout with a convenient injury. Their fight is scheduled for Sunday, March 12 (Saturday March 11 in USA) for the WBO interim title at the Quos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia televised on Foxtel Main Event and Kayo Sports PPV and Showtime in the USA.

“If anything happens … if Tim pulls out with a hand injury, it’s a fraud,” Harrison said to Fox Sports’ Ben Damon. “He’s a fraud. And I think the world will consider him a fraud. Because we all know that he found a way to wiggle out of fighting Tony Harrison.”

Harrison says if the roles were reversed, this fight wouldn’t be happening.

“Never in a million years,” said Harrison. “I would go to whoever is at the top, his manager, his promoters, and say ‘what are we doing here? What are we doing? We spent all this time hyping our guy up, put all this money behind our guy, and here we are now at the door. Then (Charlo) broke his hand. But we are at the door. Listen to me son, wait out. There is nothing wrong with waiting. Let’s not blow this sh!t.’ This is the stupidest decision you can make as management, as promotion.’

“[If] I’m next up to fight for all the belts, I wouldn’t have fought Tim. I wouldn’t have fought nobody, to be honest. I would’ve waited it out. (But) for Tim to take on the only fighter to beat the person he wants to go take the four belts from, the most dangerous person in the division – I’m like ‘who grabbin’ their balls over there?’ Somebody is grabbin’ their balls. And I’m patting them on the back because that was stupid. Very stupid. Courageous in a sense of boxing. Stupid in a sense of business. [That’s why] if I could hug Tim right now I would.”