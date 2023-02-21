February 21, 2023
Boxing News

Rigondeaux opponent officially named

Former three-time world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux (20-3-1, 13 KOs) will return to the ring for the first time in almost one year when he takes on veteran Jesus Martinez (33-17-1, 16 KOs) in the 10-round bantamweight main event at Hialeah Park on Friday. Rigo, whose last bout was a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Vincent Astrolabio on February 26, 2022 in Dubai, has been sidelined since suffering severe facial burns and eye injuries in a freak kitchen accident at his home in Miami nine months ago.

In Eight-Round Bouts:

Ariel Perez De La Torre (9-1, 7 KOs of Mexico vis Cuba takes on Yonfrez Parejo (24-5-1, 12 KOs) in a super bantamweight clash.

Hugo Noriega (5-0, 3 KOs) of Cuba takes on Carlos Mohammed Rodriguez (15-10-1, 6 KOs) of Mexico in a welterweight fight.

Yoaki Urrutia (9-0, 6 KOs) of Cuba battles Luis Eduardo Florez (26-25, 21 KOs) of Colombia in a middleweight tussle.

In Six-Round Bouts:

Damian Lescaille (2-0, 1 KO) of Cuba fights Lucas McDonald (1-10, 1KO) of Belville, Texas in a welterweight bout.

Carlos Fromenta (9-1, 5 KOs) of Cuba will take on Armando Reeves (3-10-2) of Jefferson City, MO in a cruiserweight fight.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Jose Brayan Fonteboa of Hialeah, Florida will make his pro debut against Ashton Royal (1-4, 1 KO) of Texas in a super lightweight affair.

Adlay Rodriguez (2-0, 2 KOs) of Cuba fights Ryan Schwartzberg (1-9-2, 1 KO) of Dania, Florida in a super lightweight bout.

Gustavo Trujillo (1-0, 1 KO) of Cuba will take on Jawaski Bethly (0-1 of Louisiana in a heavyweight bout.

Harrison: Tzsyu could pull out

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Just a night of mismatches to see some poor guy get knocked around.
    Shame on team Lescaille (2-0) fighting a guy with a record (1-10).

    Reply
    • >