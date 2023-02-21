Former three-time world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux (20-3-1, 13 KOs) will return to the ring for the first time in almost one year when he takes on veteran Jesus Martinez (33-17-1, 16 KOs) in the 10-round bantamweight main event at Hialeah Park on Friday. Rigo, whose last bout was a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Vincent Astrolabio on February 26, 2022 in Dubai, has been sidelined since suffering severe facial burns and eye injuries in a freak kitchen accident at his home in Miami nine months ago.

In Eight-Round Bouts:

Ariel Perez De La Torre (9-1, 7 KOs of Mexico vis Cuba takes on Yonfrez Parejo (24-5-1, 12 KOs) in a super bantamweight clash.

Hugo Noriega (5-0, 3 KOs) of Cuba takes on Carlos Mohammed Rodriguez (15-10-1, 6 KOs) of Mexico in a welterweight fight.

Yoaki Urrutia (9-0, 6 KOs) of Cuba battles Luis Eduardo Florez (26-25, 21 KOs) of Colombia in a middleweight tussle.

In Six-Round Bouts:

Damian Lescaille (2-0, 1 KO) of Cuba fights Lucas McDonald (1-10, 1KO) of Belville, Texas in a welterweight bout.

Carlos Fromenta (9-1, 5 KOs) of Cuba will take on Armando Reeves (3-10-2) of Jefferson City, MO in a cruiserweight fight.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Jose Brayan Fonteboa of Hialeah, Florida will make his pro debut against Ashton Royal (1-4, 1 KO) of Texas in a super lightweight affair.

Adlay Rodriguez (2-0, 2 KOs) of Cuba fights Ryan Schwartzberg (1-9-2, 1 KO) of Dania, Florida in a super lightweight bout.

Gustavo Trujillo (1-0, 1 KO) of Cuba will take on Jawaski Bethly (0-1 of Louisiana in a heavyweight bout.