Former unified female super featherweight beltholder Mikaela Mayer (17-1, 5 KOs) is fighting back in the U.K. for the second time in a row. Mayer will make her lightweight debut against former two-time super lightweight world champion Christina ‘Medusa’ Linardatou (14-2, 6 KOs) on April 15 at Copper Box Arena in London. Mayer-Linardatou will serve as the co-feature to the WBO interim heavyweight title clash between undefeated British knockout artist Joe Joyce and Chinese contender Zhilei Zhang.
Promoted by Queensberry Promotions, the event will be broadcast live in the U.K. on BT Sport and streamed live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.
“Mikaela Mayer made such a big hit in the UK that it only made sense to for her to fight across the pond again,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Mikaela is still one of the very best fighters in the world, and she demanded a tough fight for her lightweight debut. Linardatou has proven herself at the world-class level and should give Mikaela a run for her money.”
Linardatou gave Katie Taylor a really good fight a few years ago and she beat Alycia Baumgardner, this is a good fight. Glad to see Mayer not sitting around waiting on the rematch and taken a tough fight.
I honestly thought Mayer beat Baumgardner 7 rounds to 3. I think we disagreed on that one! LOL! Regardless…that is boxing and no matter what anyone thought the win went to Baumgardner and sitting around complaining won’t change anything. So I agree good for Mayer…she is fighting the person who handed Baumgardner her one loss. Yes she has done some complaining but now she is taking action. I see the first Lady is fighting Terri Harper I believe. Nice to see good matches like this being made!
Yeah I think I had that fight 6-4 for Baumgardner, but a draw or 6-4 Mayer would have been fair imo because there were some close rounds. The way they STILL talk about it though, you would think it was one of the worst decisions in history; like it was Toney – Tiberi or Maestre – Fox or something. I’m glad to see she’s finally moving on.
Braekhus – Harper is good stuff. I’m all over that Pete!