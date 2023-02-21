Former unified female super featherweight beltholder Mikaela Mayer (17-1, 5 KOs) is fighting back in the U.K. for the second time in a row. Mayer will make her lightweight debut against former two-time super lightweight world champion Christina ‘Medusa’ Linardatou (14-2, 6 KOs) on April 15 at Copper Box Arena in London. Mayer-Linardatou will serve as the co-feature to the WBO interim heavyweight title clash between undefeated British knockout artist Joe Joyce and Chinese contender Zhilei Zhang.

Promoted by Queensberry Promotions, the event will be broadcast live in the U.K. on BT Sport and streamed live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

“Mikaela Mayer made such a big hit in the UK that it only made sense to for her to fight across the pond again,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Mikaela is still one of the very best fighters in the world, and she demanded a tough fight for her lightweight debut. Linardatou has proven herself at the world-class level and should give Mikaela a run for her money.”