November 5, 2019
Boxing News

Harrison-Charlo rematch set for Dec 21

The highly anticipated WBC super welterweight title rematch between WBC champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison (28-2, 21 KOs)  and Jermell “Iron Man” Charlo (32-1, 16 KOs) will headline live in primetime on FOX December 21 from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The two were set to meet in June, but the rematch was postponed when Harrison suffered torn ligaments after spraining his ankle in training.

In the first meeting, Harrison deployed a tactical defensive strategy that blunted much of the force of Charlo’s high-powered offense in a 115-113, 115-113, 116-112 win.

