All Star Boxing has announced the signing of Colombian flyweight prospect Jose Soto to a Multi-year exclusive agreement. Soto, is currently ranked WBA #13 and has a record of 13-0, 4 KOs since his debut in December of 2016. Soto, 21, has fought all his fights so far in Colombia. He was a decorated amateur before turning pro, having fought over 250 fights compiling 245 wins and several national titles.

DiBella Entertainment has signed Undefeated Heavyweight Contender Hemi “The Heat” Ahio (15-0, 10 KOs), of Auckland, New Zealand, to an exclusive promotional contract. Renowned as a street fighter, Ahio was jumped by six assailants in early 2013 in his hometown and stabbed in the chest. Despite his life-threatening injury, Ahio was able to knock out three of his attackers with the other three running away. Following the notorious incident, Ahio was taken to a boxing gym by his uncle and had his first professional bout on October 18, 2013, which he won by first-round knockout.

King’s Promotions has announced the signing of super featherweight Alycia Baumgardner to an exclusive promotional contract. Baumgardner, 25 years-old of Fremont, Ohio has a record of 7-1 with five knockouts.