The WBA has elevated unified world champion Danny Roman to “super champion” in the 122-pound division. According to WBA rules, the organization, under special circumstances, may recognize any boxer as its super champion. The WBA considers Roman’s career achievements, exceptional boxing record and dominance of the division such a circumstance.

“I’m very grateful and honored to be the super champion,” Roman said. “The WBA title will always hold a special place in my heart. These title fights mean everything to me and I feel very fortunate that I’ve been able to make four successful title defenses.”

Roman, who also holds the IBF crown, is currently back in the gym training for WBA mandatory challenger Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

Earlier this year, Roman, 29, was forced to pull out of the original fight scheduled for September 13 due to tendinitis in his left shoulder. With the injury healed and given subsequent medical clearance to resume training, Roman will soon make the fifth defense of the WBA title that he won two years ago with a knockout of Shun Kubo.

Roman is promoted by Thompson Boxing and Matchroom Boxing.