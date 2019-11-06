Voluntary Anti Doping Agency/World Boxing Council random tests have revealed minute trace elements of Clenbuterol in the systems of WBC super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas, and WBC number one flyweight contender Julio Cesar Martinez, but the amounts are so small that no further action is being taken.

The two boxers attended the WBC`s weekly press conference, which was this week held at the Rail Workers Union Headquarters, near Mexico City`s Monument of the Revolution. Both men are part of the WBC Clean Boxing Program, which does tests on champions of its seventeen divisions and the first fifteen ranked boxers in each of these weight categories.

Both Vargas and Martinez said that there was no conscious of deliberate intent to take Clenbuterol, and the amounts found in the tests are not sufficient to register any performance-enhancing benefit. The muscle forming drug is commonly found in many meat products throughout Mexico. Previous positive tests for Clenbuterol have been registered by Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Francisco “Bandido” Vargas, also in very small amounts meaning accidental ingestion via food.

Both Vargas and Martinez have agreed to educational and nutritional advice, and have accepted to become Clean Boxing Program Ambassadors in their respective Gyms.