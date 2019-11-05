Former “Contender: Season One” star and two-time world title challenger Peter Manfredo Jr., “The Pride of Providence,” returns to the ring on November 23 at Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island. Fighting for the first time since 2016, Manfredo (40-7-1, 21 KOs) faces “The Romantic Redneck” Melvin Russell (11-7-2, 7 KOs) of Lloyd, KY, in a 10-round light heavyweight bout.

The 38-year-old Manfredo is coming off a draw with “Mr. Providence” Vladine Biosse three-and-a-half years ago. The 40-year-old Russell made his pro debut in 2015 at the age of 35 and has lost six of his last seven.

Manfredo-Russell will stream on UFC Fight Pass, going head-to-head with the Wilder-Ortiz pay-per-view telecast.