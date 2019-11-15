WBC super welterweight champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison and former world champion Jermell Charlo continued their verbal sparring and nearly came to blows at a heated press conference in Los Angeles on Thursday, as they previewed their rematch on December 21 on FOX from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Harrison vs. Charlo II has been building ever since the end of the first matchup on December 22, 2018. The two were set to meet on June 23, but the rematch was postponed when Harrison suffered torn ligaments after spraining his ankle in training.

Tony Harrison: “I could beat him anywhere, it doesn’t matter. We could fight in this room right now. Nothing is going to change…his words definitely sparked the fuel in me that’s on fire now. He talks loud, but he’s not going to do anything. He doesn’t have the skillset to beat me.”

Jermell Charlo: “I know that I won that first fight and I’m going to do things in a more dominant fashion this time. I’m going to be overpowering and ferocious. It will be the best Jermell Charlo. My plan is to show everyone that Tony Harrison is not on my level.”