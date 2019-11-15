Female super bantamweight Yamileth “Yeimi” Mercado (14-2, 4 KOs) and WBC world champion Fatuma Zarika (32-12-2, 17 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their clash on Saturday at the Poliforo in Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua, México. Mercado is looking to become the first female world champion born in the state of Chihuahua.



Yamileth Mercado: Everything is ready to make history. This is the most important fight of my career, the fact of being the first world champion from Chihuahua and achieving this dream at home is a great motivation and that is why we had a great preparation. I am ready with a firm objective. I will not fail. This is an honor and a dream come true to fight for the world championship at home. Everyone’s support drives me. I thank Mayor Carlos Tena, 2M Promotions, Zanfer Promotions and TV Azteca for making this fight a reality!”

Fatuma Zarika: “I’m very excited to come to the homeland of Yamileth. She went to fight me at my house and now it is my turn to come to her house. I know it’s going to be a great fight, but my fists will speak for me and I’m going to go home with my belt.”



–

