ShoBox Weights from Sloan, Iowa

Erik Vega 146.5 vs. Alberto Palmetta 146

Marcos Escudero 174.5 vs. Joe George 173.5

Amilcar Vidal Jr. 160.5 vs. Zach Prieto 160 Venue: WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa

Promoter: Sampson Boxing

TV: Showtime Broadway Boxing Weights

