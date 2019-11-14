Broadway Boxing Weights

Junior Fa 267.6 vs. Devin Vargas 218.6

Hemi Ahio 231.6 vs. Joshua Tufte 269

Ivan Golub 146.2 vs. Janer Gonzalez

Brooklyn, NY Cartagena, Colombia 149.4

Dennis Douglin 170 vs. Mike Guy 166.4

Ardreal Holmes 155.4 vs. Jose Abreu 158.4 Venue: Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Promoter: DiBella Entertainment

TV: UFC Fight Pass ShoBox Weights from Sloan, Iowa Ancajas-Gonzalez added to Dec 7 Navarrete-Horta card

