By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

In the opening bout from the Belasco Theater in downtown welterweight Evan Anthony Sanchez (6-0, 5KOs) scored a 23 second knockout over Hector Hernandez (2-2, 1 KO). A right hook followed by a straight left did it as Sanchez sent Hernandez to the canvas. Hernandez got up but referee Raul Caiz Sr. waved off the bout.