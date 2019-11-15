November 15, 2019
Boxing Results

Gallen, Hall battle to six round draw

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

38-year-old Australian heavyweight contender Paul Gallen (9-0-1, 5 KOs) and 42-year-old pro debuting Aussie Rules Football legend Barry Hall battled to an entertaining six round draw on Friday night at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Scores were 57-57, 57-57, 58-56 for Gallen.

WBA #3, WBC #4, IBF #5 bantamweight Jason Maloney (20-1, 16 KOs) crushed WBA #9 Dixon Flores (16-7-3, 5 KOs) in two rounds. Maloney dropped Flores in round one and put him down again with a body shot to end it in round two. Time was 1:26. Maloney retained the WBA Oceania bantamweight title.

