November 15, 2019
Maloney beats Dharry for WBA interim 115lb belt

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Unbeaten WBA #1, WBC #5, IBF #6 super flyweight Andrew Moloney (21-0, 14 KOs) claimed the vacant WBA interim super flyweight world title with an exciting ninth round TKO over WBA #5 Elton Dharry (24-6-1, 14 KOs) on Friday night at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Maloney had the edge in the first four rounds, but was rocked in round five and desperately holding on. Dharry’s right eye was closed by round six and the ring doctor checked the eye at the beginning of round seventh, eighth, and ninth rounds when the bout was finally halted. Time was :01.

