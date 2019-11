Boesel, Fornling make weight Dominic Boesel 174.6 vs. Sven Fornling 174.2

(WBA interim light heavyweight title)



Stefan Härtel 167.3 vs. David Zegarra TBA

Mohammed Rabii 155.4 vs. Jesus Gurrola 155.6

Peter Kadiru 236.8 vs. Pedro Martinez 225.8

Roman Fress 199.7 vs. David Vicena 200.6

Tom Dzemski 173.3 vs. Zoltan Sera TBA

Erik Pfeifer 244.7 vs. Adnan Redzovic 240.1 Venue: Halle Messe Arena, Halle/Saale, Germany

Promoter: SES Boxing

Maloney beats Dharry for WBA interim 115lb belt

