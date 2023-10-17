Devin Haney and Regis Prograis faced off at the kickoff press conference announcing their DAZN PPV fight on December 9 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Devin Haney: “I’m going to beat the shit out of him. I’m thankful to be in this position and it’s a dream come true. This is a huge fight for boxing and it’s a big opportunity for me because I have always dreamed of becoming a two-weight division world champion. I’m happy that I can hold on to my titles but also happy that I can challenge Regis, who is the best at 140. But I will show that I’m on a different level and that I am the best. I’m excited for it, and I think the fight is going to fireworks. I’m far above him.”

Regis Prograis: “We can go back-and-forth but I don’t try to get underneath anyone’s skin. That’s not what I do. Maybe he doesn’t get the respect he deserves. He could have had it the easy way and I heard that they bought their losses away. I heard that from a bunch of people. But that shit don’t matter for me. For me, I’m going to fight him, and I don’t care what you got. It’s about me and you now. I look at who he is now because that’s who I’m fighting. I don’t care about all his past shit. I care about fighting him now and that’s what I’m looking forward to. I believe I have the power to take anyone out. “