Prograis-Haney PPV undercard The PPV undercard is set for the clash between WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis and lightweight champion Devin Haney at Chase Center in San Francisco. Junior welterweights Liam Paro (23-0 14 KOs) and Montana Love (18-1-1 9 KOs) will clash for the WBO Global.

2020 Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz (1-0, 0 KOs) returns against Hector Tanajara (21-1-1, 6 KOs) for the WBA Continental Latin Americas lightweight title.

IBF female bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges (9-1, 4 KOs) defends her title against Avril Mathie (8-1-1, 3 KOs). Haney-Prograis Kickoff Press Conference Working for the Good of Boxing

