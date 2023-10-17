The PPV undercard is set for the clash between WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis and lightweight champion Devin Haney at Chase Center in San Francisco.
- Junior welterweights Liam Paro (23-0 14 KOs) and Montana Love (18-1-1 9 KOs) will clash for the WBO Global.
- 2020 Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz (1-0, 0 KOs) returns against Hector Tanajara (21-1-1, 6 KOs) for the WBA Continental Latin Americas lightweight title.
- IBF female bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges (9-1, 4 KOs) defends her title against Avril Mathie (8-1-1, 3 KOs).
Can’t wait to hear about Haney getting beat. Does it happen against Prograis? I hope so. Prograis had a poor fight last time out hope he finds the fix for it. Then again, if he can counter jab jab right hand then hug, he should be ok.
Hector Tanajara for Andy Cruz’ second pro fight is really good and it more than makes up for Avril Mathie getting a title shot in her very first fight after being dominated by Ramla Ali. Paro – Love is really good also.
With Ebanie on the card…maybe I can convince my buddy to chip in. LOL!!! I think Haney is the better boxer but I think there are questions about his chin. He was buzzed by Linares (which happens no shame in that) but he seemed to take a long time to recover. That is what I found a little more concerning. Then again he got through it but was that because Linares was just to far passed it to pull the final trigger? I think Prograis might hit harder then Linares.
You tell your friend Ebanie is on the card and there’s an excellent chance she’s going to win and do so without any problem at all. Linares did buzz Haney and he also full-on dropped Loma if I recall correctly, so there’s no shame in that. I do think Prograis hits harder than Linares but… I don’t know, Pete – think I might be leaning Haney in this one. I’ve always liked Prograis though, so I hope I’m wrong.
If they show Ebanie’s weigh in…he will come for sure…lol! I agree Lucie I am leaning Haney. Prograis looked bad in his last fight..like an old 34. But maybe his opponent just fought in a way that was hard to look good against? It will be interesting to see how Haney responds if Prograis catches him clean. I think that is the big question in this match.
Yes, Linares dropped Loma, Lucie. Definitely a legit knockdown, not anything flash about it.
Yes, i agree Haney is the better boxer but if he can’t hurt him, Regis is going to walk right thru his punches. It will be interesting to see.
Yes Sir, considering Tanajara is 21-1-1.
I go for prograis by decicion in very good fight
If prograis comes 100% mentally and physically ready , prograis by split decicion in a potentially fight if the year
I’m pulling for Prograis. I hope he stops Haney and sends him back to lightweight where he gets humbled further by Shakur or Tank. But I have a feeling Haneys style is wrong for Prograis. This one may be boring which favors Haney
Prograis will need to step up his work rate, pump the jab with conviction (not flick it like he does on occasion), and most of all, take control of the fight. Prograis has a habit of slowing down in fights and making himself a “stiff” target. In addition, Prograis tends to get wide with his lead right hand. Hopefully, gearing up for this bigger fight, his team can fix these issues. Haney needs to use his hand speed, laterally move, and time Prograis coming on the inside. Haney tends to grab and hug on the inside as a fight progresses to conserve energy and use hugging as a defense mechanism. I feel Haney has the edge on speed and tighter punches. Haney UD.
Sometimes he flick’s the jab but he also throws it from his waistline, his up-jab from a southpaw stance is money and sometimes hard to defend against.
