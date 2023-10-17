By Mauricio Sulaimán
Son of José Sulaimán / President of the WBC
This last week was one of significant activity, and one of the most important events was the sensational meeting with General Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, Secretary of National Defense of Mexico.
I had the honor of accompanying a great leader of national sports, Daniel Aceves, medalist in Los Angeles 1984, who is President of the Association of Mexican Olympians, and my brother Héctor, President of Valores del Deporte por el Desarrollo y la Paz, to notify the General of the nomination for the National Sports Award (PND), in the field of protection and promotion of the practice of sports.
Sedena has organized a significant number of sporting events, and a good number of athletes from this institution have won medals in the Central American, Pan American and Olympic Games.
During the meeting, we reached a series of agreements for activations for our sport of boxing. The World Boxing Council will coordinate with Sedena the celebration of the Honors to the Flag and National Anthem at all boxing cards in the Mexican Republic. And we started this past Saturday, with the enthusiastic support of promoter Mario Abraham. It was done in an emotional way during the great boxing event presented in Mérida, Yucatán.
We celebrated World Mental Health Day on the traditional “Tuesday coffee” weekly press conference. The world is going through a terrible crisis in every sense; the wars that are happening, the violence that exists in society, the consequences that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag down millions of people, and above all, the lack of principles and values with which we live.
Have you ever checked your children’s phone? I was surprised when I reviewed a chat and learned the way the kids interact, what violence and swear words they all use! It is today’s reality, everything is violence in video games, movies and news. It is stark world, involving everything that happens in the chats and us parents can be so far away from reality and what happens day after day in our kid’s lives.
Mental health begins with oneself. It is necessary to exercise, meditate, eat properly and healthy, distractions with hobbies, work, have discipline and promote positivity and good practices and relationships. Have empathy and compassion for others, forgive and know how to apologize. We need to have dreams, dream, and work to accomplish those dreams.
October is the month to fight breast cancer, promote awareness of the issue, self-examination and seek early detection. There are great possibilities for a cure if action is taken promptly.
There are so many things that happen in boxing, and they remain hidden without any repercussion. Even though progress has been made in caring for the fighter, the fight against abuses and bad practices that put the physical integrity of boxers at risk is incredible and continues to happen around the world. In recent days we have been aware of very regrettable events in non-title fights, but we feel the obligation to attend and seek to raise awareness and take precautions for the future.
Recently a South American fighter fought in his country at his natural weight. A few days later, a boxer was injured on a scheduled card in another country, and was called as a substitute, but to fight three divisions below his division. Due to great economic need, he accepted, traveled, did inhumane practices to make the weight, and ended up in the hospital, close to losing his life. Thank God he recovered, and is now back home.
Last week, a top-level boxer from Mexico City who had been training for two months for his fight in the south of the country, was notified that his fight had been canceled because his rival was of a very low level, and the Boxing Commission correctly had not accepted it. This created a huge problem with the fighter and his camp. It is the promoter’s responsibility to secure opponents and seek approval of the bouts by the commission.
Incredibly, the promoter’s staff told the fighter that if he paid for his own fight and his rival, they would put him on the card. With the hope of fighting and not throwing away the two months of work, he took his car with his father, they drove to collect his opponent in another state, and headed to Mérida, Yucatán, a 16-hour drive to arrive for the weigh-in on Friday morning. Finally, for various reasons, he did not fight. Fortunately, the authorities were aware, strict and honorable and did not fall in the promoter’s traps.
The Boxing Commission protected the fighter and the fans. It is incredible that even in 2023, these things are happening. I call on everyone to think before you act in every aspect of your life. There may be tragic repercussions.
Did you know…?
It is so unfortunate that many of the so-called influencer boxing cards are held under zero official supervision. Those events in the U.K. are not sanctioned by the British Boxing Board of Control and the results are clear. We live in a world in which anarchy rule. There is no respect to authority, rule, and order.
Today’s anecdote
One of those unforgettable Sundays at the Miguel Alemán Park baseball field, in the Lindavista League in Mexico City, I connected the game winning double. I was only 10 years old, my emotion surpassed my feelings, and I made fun of the pitcher. I showed off.
My dad called me aside, and walked me to center field.
“My son, what you just did erased the great moment I lived. I felt so proud to see you win the game, and now I feel ashamed and embarrassed from your acts of arrogance. That kid who is there crying, you trampled on him, and he will be the object of ridicule from all his teammates and even kids in school.”
I have never been able to get that image out of my mind. We all learn in different ways, and that day was a life lesson for me.
I appreciate your comments at [email protected].
Nothing about the Paramount+/ Showtime release? That is a huge blow – at least in the short term – to the sport here in the USA.
Al Haymon is somewhat a controversial figure (as all promotors can be), but this is not good news. PNC and Tom Brown have delivered some exceptional cards, at least on paper, so far this year. (Not every fight pans out as a classic, but that is part of the sport that the promotor cannot control.)
PBC and TGB have a sizable
Inventory of fights to put together without “crossing the street.”
With no television outlet into next year, they will need to find a broadcast home.
If PBC gets aligned with DAZN, that may make crossover fights between PBC, Matchroom and Golden Boy fighters easier to make.
Fans want to watch great fights. Fighters deserve to maximize earnings, and promotors who help steer and build the fighters’ careers and stage great events deserve to be paid.
The marketplace will eventually even out, and hopefully in a way that helps preserve the long term commercial viability of this ancient and noble sport.
This kind of fake virtue signaling from possibly the most corrupt boxing organization presidents today is just disgusting. WBC doesn’t follow its own rules regularly. Jermall Charlo should have been declared champion in recess at least a year ago. Jermell vs Canelo shouldn’t have been sanctioned. Tyson Fury should have never been allowed back in the sport after his cheating. Being mentally ill doesn’t give you a pass to risk and endanger the lives and livelihoods of others. He should certainly not have been given a pass to the Ngannou farce rather than facing a real mandatory or unifying. The “franchise champion” scam was a blatant money grab, and the way Mauricio Sulaiman tried to throw Lomachenko under the bus rather than just letting him fight Teo for Lopez, blaming him for Devin Haney being elevated to full champion despite not earning it in the ring until the Kambosos fights, rather than taking responsibility. The list is endless. As the saying goes, “people in glass houses” have no business talking about “working for the good of boxing.” The good of boxing would be better served by getting rid of the WBC entirely in this writer’s opinion. If the WBC wants to work for the good of boxing, they could start by requiring video review of controversial calls, provide a clear protocol for challenging controversial ref calls or judge decisions, require judges to face the public for championship fights, and have real penalties for egregious scorecards, require rule standardization across any WBC sanctioned fights, and rank the champions of other organizations to encourage unification. Oh, and they can follow and enforce their own rules across all fighters.
Congrats for keeping a straight face while writing this
I always come here to these specific articles now to read the creative comments.