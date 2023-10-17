It’s official. After a successful 38-year run, the Showtime network will no longer air boxing after the end of 2023.

Parent company Paramount Global issued the following statement:

“As we evolve our strategy to more efficiently allocate resources and align our content offering across the business, we’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with boxing and other content produced by the Showtime sports team. Showtime will continue to air and support the remaining 2023 boxing slate and honor obligations through the end of the year.”

Showtime is the main broadcast vehicle for Premier Boxing Champions, so PBC will need to find another outlet.