Devin Haney 134.9 vs. Vasyl Lomachenko 135
(undisputed lightweight title)
During the face-off, Haney lost his composure and shoved Lomachenko before storming off the stage.
Loma: ‘He’s mine. He doesn’t have power…he’s scared!”
Haney: “You see how easy I pushed him back? He’s a smaller man and I’m going to impose my will on him.”
Junto Nakatani 114.6 vs. Andrew Moloney 114.5
(WBO super flyweight title)
Oscar Valdez 132.1 vs. Adam Lopez 132.1
Raymond Muratalla 133.9 vs. Jeremia Nakathila 133.6
Nico Ali Walsh 158.4 vs. Danny Rosenberger 158
Emiliano Vargas 133.8 vs. Rafael Jasso 134.7
Abdullah Mason 135.8 vs. Desmond Lyons 135.3
Floyd Diaz 119.8 vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra 119.8
Amari Jones 160 vs. Pachino Hill 161.9
Venue: MGM Grand, Las Vegas
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: PPV, ESPN, ESPN+
I don’t know who’s a bigger classless slime bag, Devin or his father.
Blink blink, wow so out of character for DH. Might of made a mistake, you woke the sleeping giant . Pressure causing nerves?
Not eating for several days makes you moody as hell.
Are you hinting Lomachenko should have handed a fluffy pizza slice to Haney to smooth out the situation?
But remember, that was a ceremonial weigh in. All those guys weighed in at 900 in the morning and made weight. He had several hours to eat and hydrate.
Haney was a punk for pushing Loma smh
Haney is far from scared. Adding a bit more hype and probably cant wait for the post fight interview when he tells the world he told you so. Loma blames the war and says he is getting up there and age when he loses.
All the years watching Loma, never seen him make an excuse for his losses. Never. So, you are full of it.
Linares Sunned ,hurt Haney I can See Loma dropping him a few times…Haney nervous…
Everyone is easy to push back when they’re not ready for it. Dick move by Haney. I hope Lomachenko schools him but I done want to hear from Lopez afterwards hahahaha
Haney shoves Loma at the weigh-in…will spend the fight holding Loma like he’s his date at the prom.
Devon looking for a bit of a kiss
All publicity choreographed bullshit, but the fight will be interesting but I’m leaning towards Loma,he’s had time to heal properly,he knows how to cut off his opponent (Kambosos failed) from dancing around the ring and manages to keep calm leading up to the day. If anything a draw. Mind you it depends on what judges turn up on the day!
I never realized that Haney was so ignorant and low class. He is obviously shaken by Loma because in Loma, he sees a level of character that he himself doesn’t possess. I think Loma is going to outlast Haney and win a decision or late round stoppage.
I can’t wait for after the fight and Devin wins by WIDE UD! 9-3 or 8-4
I want to see all the excuses all you Haney haters will have. See ya after the fight.
I also have Haney by victory due to youth and speed. UD all the way…
Yeah Loma pissed away several early rounds against Ortiz in his last fight, but was able to overcome that deficit once he finally got going. He can’t afford to give up too many early rounds here, but that’s what I’m thinking will happen. I think Loma will probably make things uncomfortable for Haney later in the fight, but will fall short on the cards.
Well it’s not an excuse not before the fight I can tell you that is old and out of his weight class
Haney just try to build up his record with this old boxer
Somebody in the YouTube comments section said that push was the most exciting moment of Haney’s career
Those of you that been to prison/jail or worked in one, know that was a straight PC move by Haney. A fighter that risks his payday even with a push is nervous, scared, and looking for a way out. That was no send a message push, you do that in the ring. His youth showed and he is scared. Loma is going to simply out class him and make him look foolish. Haney thinks he is just going to come charging in at Loma. I’m not saying Loma has one punch power, but he can crack too. Wbitch move by Haney.
… You don’t tug on superman’s cape
You don’t spit into the wind
You don’t pull the mask off that old lone ranger
And you don’t mess around with Loma
Haney comes from father who spent time in prison for drugs. This is typical behavior.
Good young guy against good older guy. I’ve got to go with Haney by decision. Found a good place to watch these PPV fights in a local Mexican restaurant with a lot of young local boxers and their pretty girlfriends wearing traditional style dresses. And dark Negro modelo beer on tap.