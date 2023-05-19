Devin Haney 134.9 vs. Vasyl Lomachenko 135

(undisputed lightweight title)

During the face-off, Haney lost his composure and shoved Lomachenko before storming off the stage.

Loma: ‘He’s mine. He doesn’t have power…he’s scared!”

Haney: “You see how easy I pushed him back? He’s a smaller man and I’m going to impose my will on him.”

Junto Nakatani 114.6 vs. Andrew Moloney 114.5

(WBO super flyweight title)

Oscar Valdez 132.1 vs. Adam Lopez 132.1

Raymond Muratalla 133.9 vs. Jeremia Nakathila 133.6

Nico Ali Walsh 158.4 vs. Danny Rosenberger 158

Emiliano Vargas 133.8 vs. Rafael Jasso 134.7

Abdullah Mason 135.8 vs. Desmond Lyons 135.3

Floyd Diaz 119.8 vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra 119.8

Amari Jones 160 vs. Pachino Hill 161.9

Venue: MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: PPV, ESPN, ESPN+



GIANT Haney-Loma Weigh-In Gallery from Emily Harney

