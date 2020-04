WBC lightweight champion in recess Devin Haney commented on a possible fight with WBA, WBO and WBC franchise lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko during an interview with 78SPORTSTV.

“I will never lose to a white boy in my life,” proclaimed Haney. “I don’t care what nobody else says. Can’t no white boy beat me any day of the week. I can fight a white boy ten times and I’m gonna beat him ten times.”