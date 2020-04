The World Boxing Council (Mauricio Sulaiman, Victor Silva, Xochitl Lagarda and Jill Diamond) closed the week by having an epic conversation with Mike Tyson. It was a fascinating, wide-ranging chat, full of anecdotes, humor and wisdom, discussing Cus D Amato, Muhammad Ali, pigeons, tattoos, hope, dreams, family and a treasure trove wealth of knowledge straight from the heart from one of the greatest and most spectacular heavyweights that boxing has produced.

